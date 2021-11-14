Arsenal target opens the door for January move from Spain

Luka Jovic has opened the door for a move to Arsenal as a new report claims he is now willing to leave Real Madrid.
Spanish outlet, AS says the former Benfica man is now fed up with not getting enough playing time in Madrid and he wants to leave the club.
The striker has been a long-term target for Arsenal and this could be good news for the Gunners, but the report claims they haven’t made him an offer just yet.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It’s normal for Arsenal to be linked with a move for several players considering the Gunners are rebuilding the club and need to bolster their attack next.
However, fans will hope the links to Jovic are untrue considering that he is struggling at Madrid at this moment.
The days when Arsenal is looking to save out-of-favour players at different clubs should be in the past by now.
The current rebuild is being spearheaded by the signing of top quality players and there are more than enough flops at the Emirates already.
Jovic is a fine striker, but unless he moves to another club and revives his career, there is no point bringing him to the Emirates.
Watch this week’s Just Arsenal Show – Video Analysis – Dan Smith rates the Arsenal players out of 10 this season
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
My coach, Jovic is not material for Arsenal now . Please go in for a Big Striker for once in the Club’s history after Tierry Henri. This is the time for such a Strike to get this young team move to ANOTHER LEVEL. Defence players have to Climb before Arsenal scores with the head. This is risking rapid counter attacks from opponents.
This observation is important. We need a World Class Striker to lift the Young but very hard working Arsenal team up after the January Window.
First of all, Jovic doesn’t appear to be struggling because he is out of form. He isn’t even getting game time at Madrid and who could blame them, you’ve got a very in-form Benzema ahead of him. Also, he hasn’t been getting the support required at Madrid. We have seen really quality players go over there only to find themselves in such a situation.
I do believe however, that he could come good at arsenal if given the right support and we should go for him cos on his day, he is more complete than Auba. Also, we hear it’s going to be a loan offer from arsenal, with an option to buy on the cheap. That’s not a bad deal if you ask me, for a 23 year old with a really high ceiling for improvement and a world of potential.
Couldn’t agree more with your comments Onengs.
I find it fascinating that so many Arsenal fans have
already unfairly labeled the young Serbian as a RM
bust and not good enough to play for the club. It
wasn’t to long ago that Jovic was Dushan Vlahovic,
banging in goals for fun @ EFrankfurt in the BL.
There is a reason that RM shelled out a ton of cash for
the young lad a few years back and IMWO Jovic is
still a fantastic talent desperately looking for an
opportunity to reignite his career.
If RM are willing to loan him out with an OTB why
wouldn’t Arsenal be interested. I personally don’t see
Edu/MA making a serious run at the likes of Isaak,
J David or Vlahovic considering there respected
price tags and availability in January. I also find the
general consensus of the board experts that either
Isaak or DV would be scoring goals for fun the moment
they stepped on the Emirates turf utterly laughable.
If given the choice I would rather see Edu and co.
aggressively splash the cash on a TP class midfielder
like Zahkara, Bruno G or Kessie than a new striker.
Jovic and Kessie would be a fantastic statement in Jan
This new section that has now crept into all Admins articles and is known as “JA OPINION” , I presume, is supposed to represent ALL JA in house opinion, whether or not all the admins agree with each other or do not agree!!
So how is THAT supposed to work then?
I’d like an answer please, if any of those “all in agreement(presumably!!) admins” cares to let me know!
Totally Agree!
A Person Creates a Post For all But rushes to give a Opinion(a negative one) on It!..
Almost like a litigant or defendant trying to take the Judge’s place in a Courtroom!😏
That said, We need a Striker like Jovic now! Even 36 year old Ronaldo is Far more Dangerous and Effective than Laca and Auba currently!😒😔
Luka Jovic is a Good Striker! He will Bang Goals for us!
Because a player failed in a Club Doesn’t make him Poor!
Afterall, Thierry Henry failed at Juve tus while Lukaku failed at Man Utd!
If we can, we should get him on Loan in January!
Auba and Laca are a Big Clog in our Wheel of Progress now!
They are Weak, lazy and have Poor Finishing!😕😒