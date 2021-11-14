Arsenal target opens the door for January move from Spain

Luka Jovic has opened the door for a move to Arsenal as a new report claims he is now willing to leave Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet, AS says the former Benfica man is now fed up with not getting enough playing time in Madrid and he wants to leave the club.

The striker has been a long-term target for Arsenal and this could be good news for the Gunners, but the report claims they haven’t made him an offer just yet.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It’s normal for Arsenal to be linked with a move for several players considering the Gunners are rebuilding the club and need to bolster their attack next.

However, fans will hope the links to Jovic are untrue considering that he is struggling at Madrid at this moment.

The days when Arsenal is looking to save out-of-favour players at different clubs should be in the past by now.

The current rebuild is being spearheaded by the signing of top quality players and there are more than enough flops at the Emirates already.

Jovic is a fine striker, but unless he moves to another club and revives his career, there is no point bringing him to the Emirates.

