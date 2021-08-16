Arsenal target overlooked for opening defeat as player looks for exit

Reported Arsenal target Teun Koopmeiners is believed to be pushing for an exit from AZ Alkmaar this summer, and was left on the bench as his side lost 1-0 in their opening league encounter.
The midfielder was an unused substitute this week, despite the fact that he is the club’s captain, and given that he scored an astonishing 17 goals last season.
His manager claimed that they only wanted players who were fully focussed on AZ, as reported by Voetbalzone seemingly claiming that the player has his eyes set on a move elsewhere, which could well open the door for a potential suitor to come in.
Arsenal are believed to be amongst those who have shown an interest in the 23 year-old, as reported by De Telegraaf, although they are unlikely to be the only club following after his impressive goalscoring campaign in 2020-21.
Goals from midfield was something that was largely lacking last season, and having just allowed Joe Willock to join Newcastle, we could well have an opening in the squad.
With just two weeks left of the summer transfer window, and after our embarrassing defeat to Brentford on Friday, you would assume there would still be incomings into the team, and Koopmeiners should fit our policy of signing young players with the potential for growth.
Patrick
MA fans: “Theres still lots of time”
– 2 weeks ago
Yeah. Same people last fall:
“Give him time until the end of season”
> Finish 8th
“Give him until Christmas”
If you are at your job for 18 months, you would expect to see some, little progression to right direction. I only see regression. No style, no tactics, no passion, no fight. Just parking the bus, hoofing crosses, sideways passing.
Yes. 8th place 2 seasons in a row
Loss to newly promoted team with Chelsea and City up next
I like MA a lot but I think the experiment should come to an end
The club didn’t sack him at the end of the season did they?
His team (within the constraints of the club budget) His time to show if he can turn it round.
It’s so easy though to call for a change without having a clear idea what might lie ahead. I suspect AW had he managed to keep top4 would still be at the club regardless of whether we were truly competing, unlike Abramovitch who would have sacked any manager who didn’t look like winning.
We can call for any manager – Conte being the current one, but unless Kroenke adopts a different approach and actually desires success then we are in MA’s hands or someone similar. I can only hope that those who want him out before the transfer window closes gets a successor who turns out to be the right fit.
Koopmeiners would be an excellent addition but the problem is that MA and Edu take eternity to act. Act fast and get this man asap we need changes desperately, it is literally a question of survival after the way we played against Brenford. Unless there is a sea change in attitude, tactics and the willingness to play positive football, I fear for the worst against Chelsea and City.