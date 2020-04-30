Arsenal target Partey’s agent apologises for transfer display

The agents of Thomas Partey have had to remove an Instagram post, and forced to apologise for the posting which asked fans to vote on where the player should go this summer.

As much as this should pose as a boost to suitors who would be keen to sign the midfielder this summer, I personally see it as a low-balled attempt to gain an upper hand in contract negotiations, but one the club could take badly.

It’s quite a strange time to be holding contract negotiations with players, with the Coronavirus having put a halt to football, and nigh-on all incomes for clubs having been cut dead.

Despite the current crisis, teams still have a battle on their hands to try and keep their best stars ahead of a summer transfer window, much like Arsenal do at present.

Our club should be working on deals to extend the contracts of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka, who are both nearing the final 12 months of theirs respectively.

Partey is not only near the final year however, as his club have the task of trying to fend off advances from clubs who may wish to meet the release clause in his contract, which is believed to be around £50 Million.

It’s quite sad that agents would be so unprofessional as to post such an article to social media, and these underhand tactics goes to show the lengths that some will go to in order to gain an upper hand, and with clubs undergoing severe financial issues due to the suspension of the leagues at present, this shows the agents to be in a very bad light in my opinion.

Should Atletico Madrid refuse to increase their offer following the incident? Would Partey be happy with the tactics used by his agents JJ Sport Managers?

Patrick