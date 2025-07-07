Kudus
Arsenal target picks between them and Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham are among several top clubs vying for the signature of Mohammed Kudus this summer. Kudus has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers in recent seasons, drawing widespread admiration for his technical ability, creativity and consistency in the final third.

Since making the move to the Premier League, the Ghanaian international has become one of the most effective attackers in the English top flight. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with multiple elite clubs monitoring his progress. Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in Kudus, dating back to his time at Ajax, and continue to admire his talent.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also tracking his situation closely, but recent developments suggest that Tottenham have taken the lead in the race to sign him. As reported by ESPN, Kudus has made the decision to join the Lilywhites, choosing them ahead of Arsenal and several other potential suitors.

Tottenham Lead the Race for Kudus

Spurs have already made their intentions clear by submitting a formal bid of £50 million for the West Ham star. However, West Ham have rejected the offer, as they are reportedly holding out for a figure closer to double that amount. With interest from a number of top-flight clubs, the Hammers are in a strong negotiating position and are determined to maximise the value of any potential sale.

Despite Arsenal’s historic interest, the Gunners have yet to submit an official bid for Kudus and appear to be focused on alternative transfer targets. Their attention may turn to other areas of the squad, and should any move for Kudus have occurred, it would likely have been later in the window.

Kudus celebrating scoring
(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Arsenal Prioritising Other Targets

Although Kudus is undeniably a fantastic player, Arsenal seem to be directing their efforts elsewhere this summer. With various positions to strengthen and negotiations already ongoing for other names, the club may consider it more prudent to allocate its resources accordingly.

Mohammed Kudus

  He hasn't chosen spurs over us, we are not in for him so it's his only option, but I expect second rate spurs supporters to put their usual spin on it.

