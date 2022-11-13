Arsenal target praises them after they beat Wolves

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves admitted Arsenal is a top club after the Gunners beat them in the Premier League yesterday.

The Portuguese star has been on the radar of Mikel Arteta’s side for a long time now and they could finally get their man at the end of this season.

For now, he remains committed to Wolves and spoke after their defeat to the Gunners.

His team remains managerless until Julen Lopetegui resumes as their boss during the World Cup break.

He watched as Arsenal worked hard to break their resistance and win the fixture 2-0, thanks to a Martin Odegaard brace.

After the fixture, Neves told the BBC:

“They’re a fantastic team playing fantastic football.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The way we broke Wolves’ resistance in that game showed we truly are a top club now.

That win and some other victories we have achieved show we have developed the character of champions.

Mikel Arteta deserves credit for how he has changed the culture at the Emirates and now our players want to win every game.

Hopefully, we will keep winning when club football resumes after the World Cup break.

The second half of this season will be very important to our hopes of clinching the title.

If we maintain a healthy lead over the other challengers by March, then we have a good chance of winning the title.