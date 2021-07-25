Arsenal target prefers to leave his present club than to sign a new contract

Denis Zakaria has been linked with a move to Arsenal and he might have handed them a boost in their bid to sign him.

The Gunners are looking to add new midfielders to their squad in this transfer window and the Borussia Monchengladbach man is one of them.

The Swiss midfielder has been in fine form for his club and country in the last few years and he has just a year left on his current deal.

Gladbach wants to tie him down to a new contract, however, the club’s chief, Max Eberl has admitted that he wants to leave in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him.

He insists that they want to keep him and they are trying their best to achieve that.

However, Zakaria and his management have told them that he would prefer to join another club than to extend his current deal.

He said as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘With Denis, we have been trying to extend his contract since October.

‘Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer.’

This admission will come as a boost to Arsenal but Manchester City also wants to sign him.