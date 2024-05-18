Arsenal target prefers to stay in Serie A but the Gunners can still win race

Joshua Zirkzee’s future could be determined in the next few weeks, with Arsenal, AC Milan, Juventus, and other top clubs showing interest in the Dutchman.

The Bologna striker has had an outstanding season, helping his team qualify for the Champions League against all odds.

Zirkzee’s impressive campaign has positioned him for a potential big-money move away from Bologna.

Arsenal has been tracking him and is impressed with his overall attacking play, but AC Milan is also keen on the forward.

The Serie A club is now feeling confident about its chances of signing him. A report on Sempre Milan reveals that Zirkzee seems to favour a move to Milan over leaving Serie A.

The report claims some of Milan’s officials have spoken to him, and he has expressed his desire to join them.

Milan now needs to pay his 40 million euros release clause to secure his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirzee is a very good attacker, but we have enough attackers who do not score many goals for us.

What we need to add to our present team is a striker who can guarantee around 20 Premier League goals per season, and that does not describe Zirkzee.

