Arsenal target pushes for summer transfer, he already has his next team in mind

Arsenal could be set to miss out on the signing of Eduardo Camavinga even though he is pushing to leave Rennes this summer.

The French youngster has emerged as one of Europe’s top teenagers in the last two seasons.

He helped Rennes qualify for the Champions League last season and has had his debut for the France national team.

This campaign was a poor one for him and his team and it could be his last season with them.

His current deal runs out in 2022 and Les Rennais want to keep hold of him for longer.

But he wouldn’t sign a new deal and RMC Sport via the Daily Mail says he has informed them that he wants to join PSG this summer.

He has been identified as the future leader of the Parisian’s midfield and he wants to start his adventure as soon as possible.

Rennes is determined to keep hold of him and they have slapped a £100million valuation on him even though they risk losing him for nothing in 2022.

The interest from PSG means Arsenal will almost certainly lose out on signing him especially after they failed to secure European football at the end of this season.