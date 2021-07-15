Arsenal target pushing for Premier League return but he might join another club

Arsenal target, Kieran Trippier could play in the Premier League next season, but it might not be at the Emirates.

Metro Sports reported earlier that the Gunners are considering a move for him in a swap deal for Hector Bellerin after it emerged that he wants a return to the Premier League.

Trippier has been at Atleti since he moved there from Tottenham in 2019 and he helped them to win the Spanish league title last season.

He is now targeting a return to the Premier League where he has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Todofichajes says Atletico doesn’t want him to leave, but he is insisting on a return to the EPL.

He is now edging closer to a move to United and they look to be his most serious suitors at the moment.

The Red Devils have reportedly started talks with their Spanish counterparts over a move for him.

He has already agreed to personal terms with United and they just need to reach an agreement with Atletico to sign him.

They want to pay 25m euros, but Atleti is looking for 10m euros more before they sanction the transfer.