Arsenal target Raphinha left out of pre-season as potential move nears

Leeds United have confirmed that Raphinha has been left to train in England whilst the senior team has departed on a pre-season tour, with his potential exit seemingly inevitable, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona all having been strongly linked.

While a move to the Emirates may seem unlikely at present, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants have the means to agree a transfer fee with his current club, especially with both London clubs believed to be willing to meet their full asking price.

It also remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be as keen after striking a deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester city ahead of the new season, which could well see us re-enter into calculations this summer, but we have to play the waiting game at present after falling behind in the race for his signature.

What does seem certain is that he will be leaving Elland Road this summer, especially after his club left him behind as they departed for Australia as confirmed by the BBC, who state that he has been the subject of a bid from Arsenal this summer.

I understand that a move to us seems unlikely at present, but I’m struggling to see how Barca can get this deal over the line with their dire financial situation, so I’m refusing to completely rule it out.