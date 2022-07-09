Arsenal target Raphinha left out of pre-season as potential move nears

Leeds United have confirmed that Raphinha has been left to train in England whilst the senior team has departed on a pre-season tour, with his potential exit seemingly inevitable, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona all having been strongly linked.
While a move to the Emirates may seem unlikely at present, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants have the means to agree a transfer fee with his current club, especially with both London clubs believed to be willing to meet their full asking price.
It also remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be as keen after striking a deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester city ahead of the new season, which could well see us re-enter into calculations this summer, but we have to play the waiting game at present after falling behind in the race for his signature.
What does seem certain is that he will be leaving Elland Road this summer, especially after his club left him behind as they departed for Australia as confirmed by the BBC, who state that he has been the subject of a bid from Arsenal this summer.
I understand that a move to us seems unlikely at present, but I’m struggling to see how Barca can get this deal over the line with their dire financial situation, so I’m refusing to completely rule it out.
Please let’s try and get him in our team at least, thanks
Barca trying to shift players and wages, and it takes time. If Raphinha’s heart and focus isn’t with Leeds than well done leaving him behind.
I hope we stay far away from Raphinha, ridiculous price for a player who only wants to play at Barcelona. Leeds show plan for his absence and act accordingly.
Perfectly agreed
You may not rule this out for sure, but the guys is reportedly not interested in Arsenal ….. and Chelsea is ahead of us.
This has therefore ceased to be an interesting story for us I’d say
According to reports,Chelsea are ready to offer both Azpilicueta and Alonso, plus 51M cash for De Jong.if true, they’ll be able to sign him but Barca have to convince De Jong first.