Arsenal target reacts to reports linking him with a move to the Emirates

Yves Bissouma says he is focused on helping Brighton survive relegation from the Premier League for now, amid interest from Arsenal.

The Malian has emerged as one player that could join the Gunners in the summer as Mikel Arteta continues to bolster his squad.

He has been at Brighton since 2018 and he began to show how good he is from this campaign.

He is one reason why the Seagulls have earned some huge results and they know several teams will be watching him.

Liverpool is another top side that wants to sign him with the Reds looking to replace the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum.

Arsenal will strengthen their midfield in the summer especially if Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard return to Real Madrid and Bissouma has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

He is, however, not paying attention to the rumour mill for now and just wants to focus on helping Brighton survive relegation from England’s top flight.

“I don’t have much to say about that [transfer speculation] because I’m at Brighton for the moment,” Bissouma told The Argus.

“I consider myself a Brighton player, so the most important thing right now, as I said, is to stay up. We’ll try and stay up, and God willing, we’ll see how things go next season.”