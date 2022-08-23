Arsenal target reacts to rumours linking him to the club

Pedro Neto has reacted to the rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal in this transfer window.

The Portuguese winger is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League where he plays for Wolves.

They have assembled a strong team and Neto has stood out as one of the best forwards in the division.

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window, but the Gunners remain committed to buying more players.

Several reports have linked them with a move for Neto and he is seen as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe who seems to be leaving.

The 22-year-old knows about the rumours and in his response, he insists he is focused on giving his best to Wolves.

He said, as quoted by 90Mins:

“I always like to hear this sort of stuff but I’m focused on my job here because I’m feeling very good here.

“The things you hear make you work even more. It’s good for you and your mentality to know that people know your value. It gives me more hunger to work harder.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto will bring more to our attack and competition from a top player like him means we will have quality in depth.

However, he could limit the game time of Bukayo Saka if he moves ahead on the pecking order.

While that would be good news, would Mikel Arteta want to bench Saka for him?