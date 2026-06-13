Arsenal target ready to push to leave if interest gets serious

Iliman Ndiaye wants to join a top club amid interest from Arsenal and is prepared to push for a move to the Emirates, according to Football Insider. The Senegalese attacker has emerged as a player of interest for the Gunners as they continue exploring ways to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window.

Ndiaye is regarded as one of the finest dribblers in the Premier League, and several leading clubs are believed to admire his qualities. Arsenal have been linked with a move for him for some time, with the club viewing his ability to beat opponents and create opportunities as attributes that could improve their attacking options.

Arsenal remain interested in Ndiaye

The Gunners believe the attacker has the qualities needed to enhance their team, particularly because of his direct style of play and ability to influence matches in the final third. However, those same qualities explain why Everton are determined to retain his services ahead of the new campaign.

The Toffees have reportedly been attempting to persuade Ndiaye to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract. Those efforts have so far proved unsuccessful, with the Senegal international appearing increasingly open to seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Everton face a difficult decision

The report claims that Ndiaye has kept the door open to joining a bigger club and would be willing to push Everton to sanction a transfer if Arsenal make a serious attempt to secure his signature this summer. Such a stance could place additional pressure on the Merseyside club.

Ndiaye is not believed to have any intention of extending his current deal, leaving Everton with limited time to protect his value. As a result, they could be forced to consider a sale during this transfer window rather than risk losing leverage in future negotiations.

The attacker is also attracting attention from several other clubs, meaning Arsenal may need to accelerate their interest if they wish to win the race for his signature. Should the Gunners fail to act decisively, Ndiaye could ultimately choose another destination that offers the bigger platform he is seeking at this stage of his career.

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