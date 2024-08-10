Arsenal target refuses to reduce his salary demands and sets other conditions

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in signing Victor Osimhen this summer, and the Nigerian striker is eager to leave Napoli.

Osimhen is one of the best finishers in Europe, and Arsenal has admired him for a long time.

His latest contract with Napoli includes a release clause, and he had expected to leave earlier this summer.

However, he remains in Naples and has not been preparing for the new season with the team.

This is the clearest indication yet that he is leaving, and Arsenal continues to be linked with a move for him.

He has also held talks with PSG and Chelsea, but he does not appear close to joining any club at the moment.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on his future, claiming that Osimhen does not want to leave Napoli on loan.

The Nigerian striker also does not want to reduce his salary and will only depart if his wage demands are met.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in Europe, and he will do a good job for us.

However, he might have to compromise on some things to make the move happen this summer.

We also have other targets that we could sign ahead of him. However, he might be our best option.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…