Arsenal target refuses to return to Juventus as he eyes a move to the Premier League

Arsenal target, Adrien Rabiot appears to be looking for a move away from Juventus as he struggles to hold down a starting berth at the Italian champions claims a report out of Spain.

The Frenchman only joined Juventus in the summer after snubbing a move to Arsenal. However, he seems to be unsettled at the Allianz Stadium.

He has remained a target of Arsenal, particularly now that the Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield and replace Mesut Ozil.

Spanish media outlet Sport claims that while most of his Juve teammates that left Italy have returned or told the club when they would return as the Serie A looks to get restarted, Rabiot hasn’t been in touch with Juve about his possible return date.

The Frenchman has shown his stubborn side in his short career. They had forced him out of the PSG team for failing to sign a new deal and he was also kicked out of the national team setup after rejecting the country’s offer to place him on the standby list for the last World Cup.

He is, however, arguably one of the most talented French midfielders and he would represent a significant upgrade to some of Arsenal’s options at the moment.

Juventus signed him for free, but with four years left on his current deal, he won’t come cheap.