Arsenal target refusing to leave his current club

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Samuel Umtiti and as Barcelona struggles to keep him, this might be the best chance they have to sign him.
The Catalans need to offload some of their current players and the World Cup winner has been asked to find a new home.
Arsenal remains an interested party, but they haven’t made an official approach for him yet.
It seems the Gunners would struggle to sign him at the moment with a new report claiming that he wants to remain at the club.
Todofichajes says Barca has told him he can leave. However, the defender insists he wants to stay with them.
One of the reasons why he wants to stay is because he needs to reduce his current wages at the Spanish club before he can join another one.
It remains unclear how much he earns, but it seems Arsenal is also unwilling to pay him his current earnings, with the report claiming that all his suitors need him to take a lower wage.
Barcelona seems unwilling to pay a part of his wages and that has made him insist on staying at the club.
Umtiti’s experience would be valuable to the current Arsenal defence and their dressing room.
Sounds like one to steer clear of. If he wants to cruise on his current wages at a club that wants him to leave, then he’s exactly the type of player who would quickly fall into the “Deadwood that we can’t offload” category, and that’s too much of a problem already.
Also with Ben White & Tavares done, defence is good-to-go. Midfield/upfront still needs the attention now.
Umtiti?
Is he free?
Is he injury free?
Is he willing to accept 50k p/w + a 2 year contract?Umtiti sounds like a lot of our payers.
No club will pay for the salaries of Aubameyang Lacazette Kola Torreira Willian Bellerin Soares.
If Arsenal want a transfer fee as well there is no chance of a sale.
We hung on to Sanchez Mkhitarian Ramsey Ozil Mustafi Debuchi and Socritis trying to save face but ended up giving them all away free.
However we do have some saleable players.
Xhaka who still might leave.
Willock who appears to be gone.
Niles who is a want away.
Nketiah and Nelson who are not good enough.
If we replace players with home grown players like Madison Ramsdale and Aarons we could be fine with
15 overseas players
6 home grown
4 U21.
Chelsea once had just 3 home grown players.
It is doable.
Lots of wheeling and dealing next 3 weeks.
More arrant nonsense from MARTIN about a ludicrous made up story that no serious minded Gooner will entertain as anything except balderdash.
If we buy UMTITI, I commit now in public and in print to give JA, OR ANY CHARITY OF THEIR CHOICE, £100.
IF WE DO NOT THEN JA PAYS A CHARITY OF MY CHOICE HALF THAT AMOUNT! DEAL OR NO DEAL?
PS I realise you have a get out, as even you MARTIN, say it is unlikely we would agree to pay his current wage .
So WHY write about it then????
Jon you are really pushing your luck 😂
I very much doubt we are still an interested party in this guy, another tiresome non article. There’ll be an article next about our renewed interest in Benzema or Higuain to solve our goalscoring problems.