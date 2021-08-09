Arsenal target refusing to leave his current club

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Samuel Umtiti and as Barcelona struggles to keep him, this might be the best chance they have to sign him.

The Catalans need to offload some of their current players and the World Cup winner has been asked to find a new home.

Arsenal remains an interested party, but they haven’t made an official approach for him yet.

It seems the Gunners would struggle to sign him at the moment with a new report claiming that he wants to remain at the club.

Todofichajes says Barca has told him he can leave. However, the defender insists he wants to stay with them.

One of the reasons why he wants to stay is because he needs to reduce his current wages at the Spanish club before he can join another one.

It remains unclear how much he earns, but it seems Arsenal is also unwilling to pay him his current earnings, with the report claiming that all his suitors need him to take a lower wage.

Barcelona seems unwilling to pay a part of his wages and that has made him insist on staying at the club.

Umtiti’s experience would be valuable to the current Arsenal defence and their dressing room.