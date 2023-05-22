Arsenal target rejects a contract extension from Ajax

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Mohammed Kudus after the Ghanaian rejected a new contract at Ajax.

Kudus is a top midfielder and did well for his country in the last World Cup, which caught the attention of Arsenal and other top clubs.

The Gunners are now looking to improve their group with him as an option and could find success in that pursuit.

A report via The Daily Mail reveals Kudus wants to leave Ajax and has just turned down a contract extension proposal from them.

He believes he will get a move away in the summer and now expects one of his top suitors to make an approach.

Kudus did well at the last World Cup and has continued to develop well at Ajax in this campaign.

We need more quality players and he will make our midfield much better if we add him to the group at the end of the season.

However, more clubs will join the race to sign him and we must be sure we need him before making an approach because he will not come cheap.

We are prepared to spend and offering Ajax a significant fee to add him to our group should not be a problem.

