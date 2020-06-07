Arsenal target rejects contract offer as he looks for summer move

MilanLive have revealed that Arkadiusz Milik has rejected the contract offer from Napoli, with Arsenal amongst those interested in his signature.

The Polish international has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal in Italy, and looks set to become available for transfer in the coming window after rejecting the latest offer from his current club.

The report claims that Milik will be one of the most sought after transfers of the summer, although clubs approaches to the window will be different in 2020 following the loss of income across the board in Europe, with games forced to be played behind closed doors for safety reasons, as well as the loss of income during the respective lockdowns also.

Arsenal however are linked with the potential sales of one or both of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the coming window, and either departure would most definitely leave a hole in our side.

We are currently being linked with a number of options as replacements, and Milik’s situation may well need a closer look.

The 26 year-old has scored 12 goals in his 26 appearances this term, in a struggling Napoli side which has lost as many as nine of their 26 league matches thus far this season. Last season he amassed 20 goals in all competitions however, with four assists to his name also.

Milik’s potential move may well have been boosted by reports coming from Scotland, with Odsonne Edouard in talks over a contract extension, with the Frenchman having been on the radar of a number of clubs at present.

Would Milik be a good fit at Arsenal? Could we be looking to add a striker regardless of whether Aubz or Laca leave?

Patrick