Arsenal target rejects move to the Emirates to focus on La Liga interest

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in securing a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is widely expected to leave the Italian side at the end of the current season. The Brazilian has established himself as one of the most accomplished midfielders in European football in recent years, further enhancing his appeal ahead of the summer transfer window.

By the end of the season, Ederson will have just one year remaining on his contract, a situation that places Atalanta in a difficult position. While the club regards him as a key figure, they have been unable to reach an agreement over a new deal and are now prepared to consider selling him before his contract situation weakens their negotiating power.

Atletico Madrid Leading the Race

This development presents an opportunity for Arsenal, who are keen to strengthen their midfield options. However, they are not alone in their pursuit. Atletico Madrid have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature and have reportedly been in discussions with his representatives for an extended period.

As reported by AS, the player himself is inclined towards a move to the Spanish side and has already rejected an approach from Arsenal to focus on completing a transfer to Diego Simeone’s team during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal Still Hopeful

Despite this setback, Arsenal are not expected to abandon their interest entirely. There remains sufficient time before the end of the season for circumstances to change, and the club could yet attempt to persuade Ederson to reconsider his options.

Andrea Berta, who has long admired the midfielder and previously sought to work with him during his time at Atletico Madrid, could play a significant role in any renewed effort to bring the Brazilian to the Emirates. Nevertheless, at this stage, Ederson’s clear preference is to join Atletico Madrid, leaving Arsenal with a challenging task if they are to alter the outcome.