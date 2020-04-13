Arsenal target reportedly still has a future at Manchester United

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Manchester United’s Chris Smalling as it is revealed that the Englishman might have a future at Old Trafford.

The defender was declared surplus to requirements in the summer and he was shipped out on loan to AS Roma.

At the Italian side, Smalling has regained his previously lost confidence and he has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league.

The Italians are keen to keep him one beyond this season but they have been priced out of a permanent deal.

United want £25 million for the former Fulham man and that has prompted Arsenal to register interest in the defender.

The Gunners want to take advantage and land the defender as they rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.

A report from The Athletic as cited by Standard Sports claims that Manchester United is prepared to keep hold of the defender if no team can meet their asking price for him.

The coronavirus and its attendant impact on the game is set to be fully calculated after football leagues around the world are resumed and a clearer indication of what clubs can afford will be better known at that stage.

Arsenal is set to incur significant losses and it is unclear if they will have enough money to give Arteta the signings he wants.