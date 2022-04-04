Arsenal target responds to reports linking him back to the Premier League

Arsenal’s transfer target, Tammy Abraham, admits hearing about interest from the Gunners and other clubs who want to sign him in the Premier League delights him.

The Englishman left Chelsea for AS Roma in the summer, even though Arsenal was also linked with a move for him.

He has been banging in the goals for Jose Mourinho’s side and has been noticed back home.

Some clubs would like to bring him back and one of them is Arsenal. The Gunners will bolster their attack when the transfer window reopens and one of the players they want to sign is Abraham.

He was told about the interest from Mikel Arteta’s side and others and he responded via Talk Sport:

“When I see reports linking me with other clubs it makes me feel good, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right. It’s a nice feeling seeing your name all over newspapers.

“But for me it’s about focusing on doing my business here. I can keep getting linked with many clubs but who knows what the future holds?

“Of course I grew up in England and I’m a London boy so maybe one day I will be back in the Premier League to make noise there.

“But, for me right now, it’s about focusing in Rome. It’s about focusing on doing the best I can and hopefully I can win these guys a trophy, which they haven’t won in many years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is almost certain that Abraham will return to the Premier League one day, but this summer might be too soon to sign him.

If we push to get the deal done, he would cost too much, so realistically, we should look to sign other attackers now instead of the England international.