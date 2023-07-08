Arsenal target responds to rumours about his future

Ivan Fresneda has captured the attention of Arsenal as they seek to bolster their squad during the current transfer window. The full-back had an impressive season at Real Valladolid, despite the club’s relegation from the Spanish top flight.

Fresneda’s performances have established him as one of the most promising young talents in La Liga. Arsenal has been monitoring his progress for several months and is now faced with competition from clubs such as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in the race to secure his signature.

Currently representing Spain at the U19 Euros, Fresneda has been approached about his future amid interest from multiple clubs.

Fresneda said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The truth is that right now I’m very concentrated on this competition. I’m very concentrated on the European Championship, after this competition I will do all the necessary assessments with the club.”

He added: There’s no hurry, also because I’m fine in Valladolid. First the European Championship and then the future”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda does not seem to be in a hurry to find a new home soon and that might mean we could relax and try to sign him next summer.

However, if we get encouragement that the defender is leaving soon, we have to act to win the race for his signature.

Otherwise, he would join his other suitors, which would be our loss at the end of the day.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…