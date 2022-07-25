Arsenal target responds to rumours linking him with a move to the Emirates

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has responded to reports linking him with a move to Arsenal and other clubs in this transfer window.

The Nigerian has been on the radar of the Gunners since 2020 before he moved from Lille to Napoli and he has continued to develop very well in Serie A.

This has made Arsenal maintain their interest in his signature, and they could make a move for him in this transfer window.

However, Arsenal’s chances of adding him to their squad have not been helped by his recent comments, which show that he is still committed to the Serie A side.

‘I’m in Napoli. And I have great respect for my club,’ he told Corriere Dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘They are just rumours of the market. I’m fine here and I’ve never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment.

‘I spoke to the president, he is the one who decides, and he reassured me by explaining the club’s plans.

‘I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of quality: words were followed by deeds. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel Jesus’ arrival means we have two strikers we can bank on in this campaign.

Unless we alter our system to play two men up-front, Eddie Nketiah alone is enough as a backup to Jesus.

Osimhen will cost us a lot of money, and we will not expect him to stay on the bench.

So it makes little sense to add him to our squad right now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids