Arsenal Target Responds To Transfer Speculation After Stunning World Cup Performance

Arsenal’s reported interest in Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi continues to gather momentum after the teenager produced an eye-catching display for Morocco against Brazil at the World Cup.

The 18-year-old has been linked with several top European clubs in recent months, with reports suggesting that Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of the highly-rated midfielder. Arsenal are believed to have been monitoring Bouaddi’s progress closely as they continue to strengthen their options in the centre of the park, and

However, the Gunners are not alone in their admiration, with other elite clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the Moroccan international following his rapid rise in Ligue 1.

Bouaddi focused on World Cup duty

Despite the growing speculation surrounding his future, Bouaddi has made it clear that his full attention remains on Morocco’s World Cup campaign.

When asked about transfer interest following his impressive performance against Brazil, the youngster refused to be drawn into discussions about a potential move.

“For the moment, I am only focused on the World Cup and I cannot answer to this right now,” Bouaddi told

journalist David Ornstein after the match. “Of course, I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me. But, for now, I’m only focused on the World Cup with Morocco and we will try to give everything to do our best.”

It was a mature response from a player who continues to attract attention both on and off the pitch.

Morocco star continues to impress

Bouaddi’s display against Brazil only strengthened his growing reputation.

The Lille midfielder was heavily involved throughout the contest, showing confidence in possession and composure beyond his years against one of the strongest teams in international football.

His ability to carry the ball, retain possession under pressure and contribute defensively has made him one of the most exciting young midfielders currently emerging in European football.

Having already established himself as an important member of Lille’s first-team squad, it is easy to understand why clubs such as Arsenal are being linked with a move.

If Bouaddi continues to perform at this level during the World Cup, his stock is only likely to rise further.

For now, though, the teenager’s focus remains firmly on helping Morocco progress as far as possible in the tournament.

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