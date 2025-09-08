Arsenal target reveals why he opted not to leave Chelsea

Arsenal was one of the clubs that considered signing Andrey Santos in the most recent transfer window as they sought to strengthen their midfield options. The Gunners had been keen to retain Thomas Partey, but with no agreement reached on terms, he departed the Emirates, leaving a gap in the squad that required attention.

Santos emerged as a potential solution, with interest reported at the time by Mirror Football. The Brazilian was presented with options beyond Arsenal, including a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia that could have provided significant financial security for both him and his family.

Santos’ Decision to Stay at Chelsea

Despite these opportunities, Santos opted not to move abroad. He chose to remain at Chelsea, even though competition for playing time at Stamford Bridge is intense and there is no guarantee of regular minutes on the pitch. With Chelsea boasting a deep and talented squad, his decision was not without risk. From a footballing perspective, he may have had a clearer pathway to first-team opportunities at Arsenal or even in the Saudi Pro League.

Yet the midfielder’s priority was not simply game time or financial gain. Instead, Santos made his choice with long-term ambitions in mind, particularly regarding international football and his aspirations to represent Brazil at the highest level.

Santos Explains His Choice

The player has now spoken publicly about the reasoning behind his decision. As quoted by Mirror Football, Santos said:

“The offer did arrive, but I immediately declined because of my dream and main goal, which is the World Cup.

“I know that being at Chelsea and in the Premier League gives me better chances.”

His remarks underline the importance of remaining in a competitive environment that could enhance his prospects of being selected for Brazil. The Premier League, widely regarded as one of the most demanding competitions in world football, provides a platform that aligns with his international ambitions.

For Arsenal, the transfer window still concluded positively, with the club assembling a strong midfield despite not securing Santos. While the Brazilian might have faced challenges earning a regular role at the Emirates, his decision reflects the personal and professional priorities that are shaping his career at this stage.

