Arsenal target reveals why he rejected the Gunners after winning Under 17 World Cup

Lille star Victor Osimhen has revealed that his desire to play first-team football was the reason that he rejected a move to Arsenal in 2017.

The attacker has been one of Europe’s top young striker this season after joining Lille as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe in the summer.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window with reports claiming that he is seen as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s replacement.

However, the attacker could have joined Arsenal for just £3 million in 2017 after winning the FIFA under17 World Cup with Nigeria in 2015.

He was the top scorer at the competition and several top teams were keen to sign him but he chose to move to Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga because he saw a clearer path to the first team there.

It never really worked out for him in Germany and he made a move to Sporting Charleroi in Belgium where he got his career back on track and earned the move to his current side.

About his career moves, he said as quoted by the Star: “There were many clubs that were interested in me.

“But my choice was Wolfsburg because I think that my development opportunities are highest here.

“If I had gone to Arsenal, for example, I might not have found the route to the first team so quickly.”