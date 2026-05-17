Arsenal target rules out summer move from his present club

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Froholdt has become the supreme winner of the voting for Player of the Year in Portugal 2026 and equally the supreme winner of the Youth Player of the Year. Of course, a 20-year-old player wants to stay where he is successful. In addition, I also think the traces are scary of the fate his compatriot Norgaard has experienced at Arsenal. A player in wild development does not need to go to a bigger club to sit on the bench most of the time. There is not much development in that. So his attitude is understandable, although he would be a scoup for Arsenal to get.