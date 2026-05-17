Victor Froholdt
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Arsenal target rules out summer move from his present club

(Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images for DFB)

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Victor Froholdt of FC Porto as the club prepares for the upcoming transfer window and plans further improvements ahead of next season.

Mikel Arteta already possesses one of the strongest squads in European football and is expected to continue strengthening key areas as Arsenal aim to remain competitive at the highest level domestically and in Europe. The club could finish the current campaign as both Premier League and European champions, but despite that success, they are still expected to approach the transfer market aggressively to maintain long-term progress and squad depth.

Arsenal monitoring Porto midfielder

Froholdt has emerged as one of the standout performers for FC Porto and has played an important role in helping the club secure the Portuguese league title this season.

His performances have attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, with Arsenal believed to be among the teams closely following his development ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, despite the growing attention surrounding his future, the midfielder currently appears focused on remaining in Portugal rather than pursuing an immediate move abroad.

Froholdt addresses his future

While discussing his situation, Froholdt suggested that he intends to stay at Porto and continue his development with the Portuguese side.

He told A Bola:

“In football, you can never promise anything, you can never predict the market, but what I want is to stay here. That is the plan.”

Adding:

“I love being here and I would love to play in the UEFA Champions League with this badge.

“I am very happy here and I would love to play next season here. Surely I will be at the Dragão next season.”

His comments will likely come as a setback for Arsenal, who may need to consider alternative midfield targets if the player remains committed to staying with Porto for another season.

Nevertheless, continued interest from top clubs could still influence the situation later in the transfer window, depending on developments in the market and Porto’s stance regarding his future.

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  1. Froholdt has become the supreme winner of the voting for Player of the Year in Portugal 2026 and equally the supreme winner of the Youth Player of the Year. Of course, a 20-year-old player wants to stay where he is successful. In addition, I also think the traces are scary of the fate his compatriot Norgaard has experienced at Arsenal. A player in wild development does not need to go to a bigger club to sit on the bench most of the time. There is not much development in that. So his attitude is understandable, although he would be a scoup for Arsenal to get.

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