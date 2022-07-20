Arsenal target sacks agent to push through transfer

Arsenal’s target, Marco Asensio, has changed his agent as he targets a move away from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has been struggling to get regular playing minutes at the Spanish club, and he wants out.

They wanted to keep him, but both parties cannot agree on the terms of a new contract, and it seems he will leave them now.

The Champions League winner has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal, and the Gunners remain keen.

In a move that shows he is serious about leaving the Bernabeu, he has changed his agents, according to a report on The Sun.

This is one of the clearest signs that he is serious about his future and wants it to be sorted soon.

It remains unclear why he made that decision, but Arsenal will be smart to open contact with his new entourage and try to sort out a deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio has been one of the finest attackers in Europe in the last few seasons, and the Spaniard could do a great job at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has had a trophy-laden spell at Madrid, and that could be very useful if he joins the Gunners’ squad.

But our absence from the Champions League puts us in a disadvantage situation, and we could miss out to another suitor.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA

Please enjoywatch, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids