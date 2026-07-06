Arsenal target seems to have chosen a move to Liverpool

Bradley Barcola is wanted by both Arsenal and Liverpool, although the Reds are currently believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool are looking to add a winger to their squad in this transfer window following Mohamed Salah’s departure after a decade at the club, marking the end of a long and highly influential spell at Anfield.

Despite his exit, Liverpool remains one of the strongest sides in the country and is determined to replace him with a high-level winger capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Arsenal are also in the market for attacking reinforcements, with the club assessing options to provide depth and competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and Barcola is among the players they admire for that role.

Liverpool moves ahead in pursuit

However, Football Insider reports that Liverpool are currently ahead in the race and are closing in on an agreement to bring Barcola to the club this summer.

The Reds are said to view him as a priority target and have been working behind the scenes to secure his approval for a move, with the aim of strengthening their wide options quickly ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are keen to act decisively to beat Arsenal to his signature, believing he has the profile to adapt quickly to English football and contribute at a high level immediately.

Transfer competition and PSG stance

Barcola was previously thought to favour a move to London, which had been seen as an advantage for Arsenal in the early stages of the pursuit. However, he has not ruled out a move to Liverpool, keeping the competition open between the two clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to demand a significant transfer fee before allowing him to leave, which could prove decisive in shaping how the negotiations develop during the transfer window.