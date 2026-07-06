Barcola
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal target seems to have chosen a move to Liverpool

Barcola (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola is wanted by both Arsenal and Liverpool, although the Reds are currently believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool are looking to add a winger to their squad in this transfer window following Mohamed Salah’s departure after a decade at the club, marking the end of a long and highly influential spell at Anfield.

Despite his exit, Liverpool remains one of the strongest sides in the country and is determined to replace him with a high-level winger capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Arsenal are also in the market for attacking reinforcements, with the club assessing options to provide depth and competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and Barcola is among the players they admire for that role.

Liverpool moves ahead in pursuit

However, Football Insider reports that Liverpool are currently ahead in the race and are closing in on an agreement to bring Barcola to the club this summer.

The Reds are said to view him as a priority target and have been working behind the scenes to secure his approval for a move, with the aim of strengthening their wide options quickly ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are keen to act decisively to beat Arsenal to his signature, believing he has the profile to adapt quickly to English football and contribute at a high level immediately.

Transfer competition and PSG stance

Barcola was previously thought to favour a move to London, which had been seen as an advantage for Arsenal in the early stages of the pursuit. However, he has not ruled out a move to Liverpool, keeping the competition open between the two clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to demand a significant transfer fee before allowing him to leave, which could prove decisive in shaping how the negotiations develop during the transfer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Why Arsenal withdrew their interest in Jeremy Monga
Marc Casado
Saudi club competing with Arsenal for Barcelona man 
Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal man to rediscover his best form
Posted by

Tags Bradley Barcola

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Many Arsenal fans are wondering why Arsenal have gone back to their old ways of discovering a player of interest and begin to dawdle and haggle until competing clubs snatch the player. Why open many flanks in pursuit of players? Arsenal should know the kind of players they want and pursue them seriously. They ought to know that the costs of these players will increase due to the World Cup and as the club should conduct its business as early as possible to enable the selling club to make their contingent replacements. If the club can’t afford the acquisition cost of a player, it’s no use hanging around the player or his club. Given the amount of acquisitions Tottenham have made, Arsenal should not rest on their oars.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors