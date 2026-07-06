Arsenal target seems to have chosen a move to Liverpool

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ADMIN COMMENT
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You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
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Many Arsenal fans are wondering why Arsenal have gone back to their old ways of discovering a player of interest and begin to dawdle and haggle until competing clubs snatch the player. Why open many flanks in pursuit of players? Arsenal should know the kind of players they want and pursue them seriously. They ought to know that the costs of these players will increase due to the World Cup and as the club should conduct its business as early as possible to enable the selling club to make their contingent replacements. If the club can’t afford the acquisition cost of a player, it’s no use hanging around the player or his club. Given the amount of acquisitions Tottenham have made, Arsenal should not rest on their oars.