Arsenal target seems to have committed his future to Chelsea

Arsenal are making a late attempt to sign Jamie Gittens this summer despite being aware that Chelsea have already reached an agreement with the winger. The highly regarded English talent has been making a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, where he continues to show significant promise outside of the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from several top clubs thanks to his performances in Germany. Borussia Dortmund are keen to retain him, and their valuation reflects that intent. The German side has reportedly turned down bids of up to £42 million from Chelsea, signalling that only a substantial offer would persuade them to part with the player.

Arsenal Make a Late Push for the Winger

Arsenal have been monitoring Gittens’ situation closely and now see an opening to enter the race for his signature. The Gunners are aiming to add at least one Bundesliga player to their ranks this summer, with Benjamin Sesko also on their radar. Gittens is viewed as a dynamic wide option who could enhance Mikel Arteta’s attacking depth.

However, the Gunners may have delayed their approach for too long. Reports indicate that Chelsea have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Gittens, believed to be a seven-year deal, which puts the Blues in a commanding position. Arsenal’s interest may only materialise into genuine talks if Chelsea’s move breaks down.

A Missed Opportunity in the Transfer Market

As cited by The Sun, Gittens appears prepared to wait for Chelsea and is not currently engaging with Arsenal or other interested clubs. The report suggests that he is fully committed to completing a move to Stamford Bridge and will only consider alternatives if discussions between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund collapse.

Arsenal’s hesitation may ultimately cost them the chance to sign one of the country’s brightest young talents. While the club’s intent to strengthen the squad is clear, timing and decisiveness in the transfer market are crucial. Gittens looks likely to remain focused on joining Chelsea unless unforeseen circumstances reopen the door for other suitors.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…