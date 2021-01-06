Arsenal target sends a message to the Emirates about landing him

Emiliano Buendia has made it clear that he is only focused on helping Norwich City earn a return to the Premier League at the moment.

The Argentinean has emerged as a target of Arsenal in recent weeks as the Gunners struggle for goals.

They have been linked with moves for several attacking midfielders this season as they continue to look for a way to feed more balls to their attackers.

Buendia was one of Norwich’s best players when they were in the Premier League, and he has continued his fine form for them in the Championship.

They look set for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but Arsenal would like to steal the midfielder from them this month.

He has, however, reiterated his commitment to the Canaries once again as he claims that he knows teams want him, but all he wants to do now is to focus and help Norwich get back to the Premier League.

Buendia said in an interview with Radio Residencias in Argentina via The Metro: ‘Yes, I always say it.

‘It is the best league in the world, it is the one that makes the difference at all levels.

‘Any team makes life difficult for anyone, it is very complicated. Their organisational level is perfect, the stadiums have a lot of history, the conditions for playing football are ideal, there are no excuses. And the players and the teams are the best.

‘I aspire to the best and work every day to get back to it, either in my team or through a transfer. Returning to the Premier in the short term is a dream.

‘It is true that there was a lot of talk in the summer, after relegation, about the possibility that both I and other teammates could leave the team to continue in the Premier League.

‘However, I always had my head with the club. I belong to Norwich, I have to do things well for my team.

‘Tomorrow we will see, but I never had my head outside the objectives, to work so that my club does well.

‘As this season unfolds, we are doing well and I am very happy to be here. We are in a good position, I am feeling important, I am scoring goals and making assists for my teammates.’