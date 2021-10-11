Arsenal target sends a transfer message to Arteta with a stunning goal for his country

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Alexander Isak, and the Swede sent a timely reminder to the Emirates about what he can deliver.

The Real Sociedad striker showed great form for his country at Euro 2020 and it caught the attention of Arsenal and other top European clubs.

However, he has made a slow start to the league season back in Spain and has scored just one goal in six competitive matches so far and none in five La Liga games.

He was still invited by Sweden for their latest round of international matches and Football London reports that he sent a timely reminder to Arsenal about his abilities.

He scored a goal in Sweden’s 3-0 win over Kosovo, a win that keeps them firmly in the running to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

The strike was an incredible long-range effort and the report insists that the goal was a timely reminder to Arsenal that they would get a top player if he joins.

The Swede is on their wishlist as they look to add a few strikers to their squad with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to leave the Emirates.

Isak will now hope to take his form for his country to La Liga when he returns at the weekend.