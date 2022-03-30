Arsenal target sends his agent to England to find a new club

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Arsenal after Juventus decided not to renew his contract with them.

The attacker remains one of the finest in the world, but the Italian club cannot meet his contract demands, so they have decided to cut him loose.

Arsenal needs new attackers and will do a big job in their offensive department in the summer. Dybala would be an exciting player to add to their squad.

The former Palermo man is now on the lookout for a new home ahead of next season, and this could be his chance to play in the Premier League.

A report via Sport Witness says he has sent out representatives to help him find a new club, and one of them has been sent to England to negotiate a free transfer for him.

The Gunners will face competition to sign him, and the report adds that Atletico Madrid is leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dybala would be a very high-profile signing for us, and he will bring a lot of commercial value to the club.

However, he has to be suited to life in the Premier League and must be good enough for Mikel Arteta’s system. Otherwise, the transfer makes no sense.