Arsenal target sends out a clear come-and-get-me plea

Arsenal is one of the clubs linked with a move for Johan Bakayoko.

The 21-year-old winger is currently one of the finest Belgian players in Europe and was a member of their squad at Euro 2024.

His impressive form for PSV is the reason he was included in his national team’s roster for the tournament in Germany, and he could leave this summer.

Bakayoko has resisted the temptation to move for some time, but top clubs are now showing interest in signing him.

While he remains committed to his current employers, he has not hidden the fact that he will move to a big club if the opportunity arises.

Arsenal is in the market for new attackers, and reports suggest they want to sign Nico Williams. However, if that proves difficult, Bakayoko could be a good alternative to the Spanish international.

Speaking about his future, Bakayoko told Voetbal International:

“I want to go to a club that can go as far as possible in the Champions League. A club that plays for the title every season and where I can improve every year.

“I exclude a lot of clubs. My ambitions are high and not with the clubs in the middle bracket. I am doing well here, so I will only exchange PSV for a club that plays for prizes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Bakayoko could be a worthwhile investment for us because he clearly can develop further.

