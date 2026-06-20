Arsenal target sends stunning World Cup message

Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Switzerland star Johan Manzambi, according to Mirror Football, and he demonstrated what he could offer with his performance on Thursday.

The Swiss national team were struggling to break down Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup match when Manzambi was introduced in the 71st minute, with the score still goalless at that stage.

Just three minutes after coming on, he opened the scoring, and later added his team’s third goal as Switzerland secured an impressive 4-1 victory.

Manzambi is 20 and plays his club football in Germany for Freiburg, with the report stating that Arsenal are among the clubs who had been monitoring him before the World Cup.

Arsenal Monitoring Emerging Talent

The Gunners believe Manzambi is a highly promising talent, and he now has the opportunity to strengthen that reputation by producing consistent performances for Switzerland during the tournament.

His recent impact on the international stage is likely to have increased attention from several clubs across Europe, all of whom will be closely observing his development over the coming matches.

Arsenal’s recruitment team are understood to be tracking several young players during the competition as part of their long-term scouting strategy, with Manzambi reportedly among those on their radar.

Strong World Cup Impact Raises Interest

If he continues to influence games in the same manner, there is a strong possibility that he could attract further transfer interest and potentially secure a move by the end of the tournament.

Many other clubs are also expected to follow his progress closely, particularly given his ability to make an immediate impact off the bench in high-pressure matches.

For Arsenal, the challenge will be assessing whether his performances at international level can translate into consistent success at club level in one of Europe’s top leagues.

There are several players being monitored by the Gunners during this World Cup, and it remains to be seen whether Manzambi will ultimately become one of their concrete transfer targets.

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