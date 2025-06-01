Arsenal target sends transfer message to parent club

Arsenal transfer target Rodrygo has issued a message of commitment to Real Madrid, despite growing speculation over his future in Spain. The Brazilian forward had reportedly been unsettled by the arrival of new superstar signings at the Bernabeu, sparking interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Valued at around £80 million, Rodrygo would represent a major financial commitment for any club pursuing him this summer. According to Marca, the 23-year-old has now communicated to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and director Jose Angel Sanchez that he is fully committed to the club following the appointment of Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid demand more from Rodrygo

Although the player has expressed his loyalty to Los Blancos, there are still concerns about his recent form. According to the report Real Madrid expect him to perform at a higher level during the upcoming Club World Cup. The club will continue to support him, but his long-term future could still be in doubt if he fails to make an impression this summer.

Arsenal interest prompts Real Madrid to enter contract talks with player.

Chelsea are still one of the big clubs pursuing Rodrygo.

That uncertainty may yet provide Arsenal with an opportunity. With questions over Rodrygo’s performances since February and Madrid’s expectations rising, the Gunners will be watching his progress closely.

Should Arsenal walk away from the deal?

While Rodrygo’s talent is unquestionable, his desire to remain at Madrid and the high price tag involved could be warning signs for Arsenal. If the Club World Cup does not shift the landscape, the Gunners may need to look elsewhere for a new wide forward.

Would it be wise for Arsenal to pull out before negotiations even begin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

