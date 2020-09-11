Arsenal target set for Premier League move

Arsenal target, Rafinha Alcantara will be on the move to the Premier League this summer reports, Spanish outlet, Sin Concesiones.

The younger brother of Thiago Alcantara came through the ranks at Barcelona and he has remained on their books but he has struggled for playing time recently and he has spent the last few seasons out on loan.

He is now into the final year of his current deal and the report claims that the Catalans want to cash in on him instead of letting him leave the club for free in the summer.

He has interest from the Premier League from Arsenal and Leeds United according to Sun Sports, and the report adds that he will be available for 14 million euros.

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window with the arrivals of Dani Ceballos, Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, they are not done yet and one position that they would like to strengthen is their midfield.

They have been linked with top players like Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey, but Rafinha might get the job done for less money than those two will command.

Arsenal may have overspent their summer budget already, but they can still raise more money from the sale of some of their top players.