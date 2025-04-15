Arsenal target sets a deadline for those who want to sign him

Nico Williams is reportedly aware of Arsenal’s interest in securing his signature, although the Gunners are not the only side hoping to lure the talented attacker away from Athletic Bilbao. Following his standout performances at Euro 2024, several top clubs across the continent have begun to prepare their proposals in an effort to convince the winger to join their ranks.

While Barcelona has emerged as Arsenal’s main rival in the race to sign him, neither club has thus far succeeded in prising Williams away from his current team. The player has continued to demonstrate loyalty to Athletic Bilbao and remains content at the club for the time being. Nevertheless, Arsenal is believed to be eager to add the highly regarded forward to their squad, viewing him as a significant reinforcement.

According to Sport, Williams is now open to considering a move away from Bilbao and is expected to hold discussions with interested clubs. Despite his apparent openness to a transfer, the report indicates that any interested party must reach an agreement for his signature by a firm deadline. Williams is said to want clarity regarding his future by 15 July, allowing him to prepare fully for the upcoming season, whether that be with his current side or a new employer.

This decision reflects a desire to avoid any distractions or uncertainty once the campaign begins. By resolving his future before the season starts, Williams can focus entirely on his football and maintain the high-performance levels he has become known for. Arsenal, meanwhile, remains intent on pursuing the deal and is reportedly working behind the scenes to make it happen. The involvement of Andrea Berta in recruitment efforts suggests that the club is serious about bolstering its attacking options.

Williams continues to be one of the most exciting talents on the European stage, and if Arsenal is to secure his services, they must act swiftly and decisively. Given the interest from other major clubs and the deadline in place, the coming weeks will be crucial. Should the reported information prove accurate, Arsenal must move quickly to ensure that the opportunity is not lost.