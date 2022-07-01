Arsenal target sets criteria for choosing his next club

Arsenal has remained in the running for Marco Asensio as he gets set to leave Real Madrid.

The Spain international has been one of Europe’s finest attackers, and he has contributed to Madrid’s recent success.

But he has a year left on his current deal, and the Champions League winners don’t seem keen to extend his stay.

This has opened the door for him to join another club, and Arsenal hopes they win the race for his signature.

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window and Asensio would be an exciting addition to the squad.

Sport, as reported by Sport Witness, says he has informed his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he would consider leaving Madrid this summer on two conditions.

Firstly, his next club must pay him more than what he makes at the Bernabeu now. Secondly, he must be guaranteed regular playing time.

He is looking for around €6-7m net per season, and Madrid will sanction his sale for €40m.

Arsenal can comfortably meet these demands if they are serious about adding him to their squad.

But they don’t play in the Champions League and it remains unclear if the attacker will have no problems with that as well.

