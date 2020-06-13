Arsenal target sets his sights on remaining at his present club

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Celtic striker, Odsonne Edouard this summer as the Frenchman looks forward to winning more titles in Scotland.

Edouard has been one of Celtic’s most important players in recent years and the Frenchman was hugely important as they clinched yet another league title this season.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal (The Star) as the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remain uncertain.

Thierry Henry has praised the young striker before now (The Sun), and he is also being targeted by other teams.

However, in a blow to Arsenal’s chances of landing him, he has just revealed that he is keen to remain at Celtic to help them win a 10th consecutive league title.

He insists that he is still under contract with the Hoops and he remains committed to them, but he also offered Arsenal some hopes by admitting that anything could happen in the summer as well.

The forward said after being named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year (Goal): “Winning 10 in a row is very important for the club, the players and the fans. Of course, I would love to be part of it. No one knows what will happen in the future but I want to be a part of it.

“My first target right now is to play football again after so much time away from the pitch. I only set personal targets for myself once the season actually starts. At the moment, I am still under contract with Celtic and my priority is to get back playing again. In the future, we will see what happens.”