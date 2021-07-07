Arsenal target shining at the Euros open to changing clubs

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Raheem Sterling with a new report claiming that the English attacker is open to leaving Manchester City this summer.

Sterling has been one of England’s heroes at the current Euro 2020 summer competition.

The attacker is a certain starter under Gareth Southgate, but Pep Guardiola did not consider him that way at Manchester City last season.

He faced competition from Phil Foden and that reduced his playing time for the Premier League champions.

He has now been linked with a move away from the club with Arsenal interested in bringing him back to London.

They wanted him when he was a youngster on the books of QPR and lost out to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta also worked with him at Manchester City and the current Arsenal boss would love to be reunited with him at the Emirates.

The Athletic says the attacker is open to a new challenge and because he has just two years left on his current deal, City might listen to offers for his signature as well.

He would cost Arsenal a lot of money, but The Sun says they are prepared to pay him high wages to join them.