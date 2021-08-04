Arsenal target shocked by their recent transfer activity

Arsenal’s progress in their bid to sign James Maddison has stunned the representatives of Houssem Aouar, according to Sun Sports.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target of the Gunners and they attempted to sign him in the last transfer window.

The 23-year-old remains their target and as he has two more years left on his current deal, he has been linked with a move to north London in this transfer window again.

Arsenal could sign him now for significantly less than they would have done in the last summer transfer window.

However, they have made Maddison a priority in the last few days and the report says their move for the Englishman has stunned the camp of Aouar.

They hope that their move for the Leicester City midfielder falls flat so that they will return for their player.

The Frenchman is one of the most important players at Lyon, but they are ready to cash in on him now so that they can add more money to their transfer kitty.

Arsenal would have to pay top dollar to sign Maddison with Leicester famous for not selling their stars cheaply.

The report says the Gunners might have to pay as much as £60m to sign the former Norwich City man.