Arsenal target signs a new deal but his release clause is affordable

In the last transfer window, several reports indicated that Arsenal was in talks to sign MLS star Facundo Torres from Orlando City.

The Uruguayan has been tearing up the American topflight and seemed destined for a European career this year.

For some reason, that move never happened and he remained in Orlando, but the summer is another time Arsenal can bid for the winger.

Before then, his present employers handed the 22-year-old a new deal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

However, the transfer insider adds that the new contract has an affordable release clause believed to be $30m, a fee that Arsenal could easily pay and add him to their squad at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torres has huge potential and is still very young, which indicates that we can still add him to our group at a later date.

The current Arsenal team has many quality attackers and he might struggle to break through immediately.

However, if we allow him to spend another season in the MLS, that could be beneficial to his development and would mean we are buying a much-improved man eventually.

Hopefully, the new deal does not distract him and he will keep striving to be better than he is now.

