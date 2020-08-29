Arsenal target snub Gunners because he wants Champions League football

Dominik Szoboszlai has pledged his future to RB Salzburg and ended all talk of him moving to the Emirates with Arsenal.

The Hungarian has been a transfer target for the Gunners this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his team (90mins).

The Spaniard needs a midfielder and because he likes young players, he has been linked with a move for the 19-year-old.

He has been an important part of the Salzburg team that has emerged as an exciting European side over the past season.

His fine form for them last season saw him scored 12 goals and provide 18 assists from 40 games.

He has attracted other top European teams like Juventus as well, but he has just revealed that he will remain with Salzburg for now as he looks to continue playing for them in the Champions League, ending Arsenal’s hopes of landing him.

He has been enjoying preseason with the Austrians ahead of the new season and after their game against Liverpool, he said via Sun Sports:

“I have spoken with my family and my agent, and decided to stay with Salzburg.

“I would like to make this journey with the Champions League once again.”