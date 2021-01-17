Arsenal target speaking to an unnamed English team

Arsenal target, Morgan Sanson is reportedly speaking to an unnamed Premier League team as he continues to be linked with a move to England.

The midfielder has been one of the key players at Marseille in recent seasons, as Andre Villas-Boas helps them compete against PSG.

They finished second in the French top-flight last season with him as one of their standout performers.

His performances for them has caught the attention of Arsenal and other Premier League teams.

The French TV station, Telefoot claims that he is currently in talks with a Premier League team with regards to a move to the English top flight.

He is said to be in constant communication with the team, but the name of the side wasn’t revealed.

Arsenal has been looking to bolster their midfield for some time now. They are set to finally get Mesut Ozil off their wage bill, and that would help them sign a few players on lower salaries.

It is unclear if they are the team speaking with him now, but Mail Sport says that he is valued at £25 million.

With Ozil out of the way, and a few more players leaving the club before the start of next season, Arsenal should be able to afford him.