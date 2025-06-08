Arsenal target still does not want to leave Spain

Arsenal have suffered another setback in their pursuit of Nico Williams, as the Spanish winger continues to impress at Athletic Bilbao. Williams has been among the most sought-after talents in world football in recent years, and he appears to be enjoying the attention that comes with such status.

Despite growing interest from top clubs across Europe, none of the offers presented so far have been sufficient to convince him to consider leaving his current club. This situation is proving to be particularly frustrating for Arsenal, who see themselves as a fitting destination for the player. However, the winger seems not to share that perspective.

Williams Shows No Desire to Depart

Williams remains very comfortable at Athletic Bilbao and is currently engaged in discussions to extend his contract. This signals his ongoing commitment to the club and reduces the likelihood of any move this summer. Arsenal, though keen, are not currently among the winger’s preferred destinations, which presents a significant hurdle in their pursuit.

Even if he eventually entertains the idea of departing the Spanish side, Arsenal would have to overcome strong competition to secure his signature. The Gunners are not believed to be one of his favoured options, making their chances of landing him even more uncertain.

Spanish Clubs Lead the Race

As cited by Sport, if Williams decides to leave Bilbao, his preference is to remain in Spain. This gives Spanish clubs a clear advantage in the race for his signature. Given this inclination, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see how Arsenal could position themselves ahead of his domestic suitors.

At this stage, it may be time for Arsenal to consider alternative targets. Williams has not shown a strong willingness to step outside his current comfort zone, and continuing to chase a player with limited interest in making a move may not be the best use of resources. While his talent is not in question, Arsenal may be better served by focusing on players who are both available and eager to join their project.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…