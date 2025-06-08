Arsenal target still does not want to leave Spain

Arsenal have suffered another setback in their pursuit of Nico Williams, as the Spanish winger continues to impress at Athletic Bilbao. Williams has been among the most sought-after talents in world football in recent years, and he appears to be enjoying the attention that comes with such status.
Despite growing interest from top clubs across Europe, none of the offers presented so far have been sufficient to convince him to consider leaving his current club. This situation is proving to be particularly frustrating for Arsenal, who see themselves as a fitting destination for the player. However, the winger seems not to share that perspective.
Williams Shows No Desire to Depart
Williams remains very comfortable at Athletic Bilbao and is currently engaged in discussions to extend his contract. This signals his ongoing commitment to the club and reduces the likelihood of any move this summer. Arsenal, though keen, are not currently among the winger’s preferred destinations, which presents a significant hurdle in their pursuit.
Even if he eventually entertains the idea of departing the Spanish side, Arsenal would have to overcome strong competition to secure his signature. The Gunners are not believed to be one of his favoured options, making their chances of landing him even more uncertain.
Spanish Clubs Lead the Race
As cited by Sport, if Williams decides to leave Bilbao, his preference is to remain in Spain. This gives Spanish clubs a clear advantage in the race for his signature. Given this inclination, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see how Arsenal could position themselves ahead of his domestic suitors.
At this stage, it may be time for Arsenal to consider alternative targets. Williams has not shown a strong willingness to step outside his current comfort zone, and continuing to chase a player with limited interest in making a move may not be the best use of resources. While his talent is not in question, Arsenal may be better served by focusing on players who are both available and eager to join their project.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think its time we moved on from Williams, if indeed we were ever truly interested in him.I shall however watch with interest how he performs for Spain tonight along with Merino and Zubemendi who has yet to fully win me over.
Forget Williams and Zubimendi, who both are only waiting for Real Madrid or Barcelona to call. We should only go for players, who are hungry players and really want to play for Arsenal.
Mbeumo is still available as MU have not agreed a deal yet and it appears spurs are sniffing round him now too. He’s a player I think we should be in for, dynamic, quick and scores goals, can also play across the front line.
Agree. Mbeumo is a class player. Only issue is that he is mostly playing right winger and would for sure not accept being second choice. But he has performed on a very high last season. Question is if he is flexible in the attack and can play more postitions. If so I would go for him asap.
Haste la vista baby 🙂
Regarding potential football transfers I belive in
Here is something missing…
–
I agree with those who say we should move on from Nico Williams. If Arsenal persist and, maybe, offer him a salary he wouldn’t say no to, a few seasons down the line he would start crying to go back home. We remember the likes of Antonio Reyes (bless his soul) and Fran Merida.
Except Arsenal want to sell one or more of the current front line I really do not see the need for a winger. We have to remember that Jesus is still expected back from injury and he can very effectively play from the wings.
If you ask me, a quality replacement for Tomiyasu, who would be a backup for Saliba, is more critical than a winger.
Much as we need to strengthen the goal-scoring capability, our well acknowledged defensive solidity must not be compromised
This is all media created. At this I suppose Arsenal would be after those players who want to join Arsenal. Unless they are just wandering in the open market to explore what is available especially bargain deals.They should have had at least one attacking player & a mid fielder signed by now..
I never took this transfer seriously. He may be on the list of potential targets but he will stay in Spain, and so may Zubimendi. There seems to be plenty of alternatives to Williams, but what about Zubimendi?