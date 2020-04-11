Arsenal target still dreams of playing in the “big league” despite signing a new deal

Karim Adeyemi has opened the door for a future move to the Emirates by insisting that he still has a dream to play for a top European side despite just signing a new deal at RB Salzburg.

The Germany youth international has been scouted by Arsenal on numerous occasion including when he played for his club’s youth side against Liverpool in the Europa Youth League.

He has been on loan at Austrian second division side, FC Liefering but returned to his parent club to fill a senior role after they lost Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

He was speaking on a number of issues as cited by German outlet SportBuzzer including replacing the Norwegian hotshot and claimed that he still has the dream of playing in the “big league”.

He further stated that he just wants to be comfortable with whatever club he is currently playing for.

When asked:” Still, you’re sure to dream of playing for a big club. Is there a dream destination?”

He replied: ”Of course I want to play in a top league at some point and prove myself against the very best.

“However, I don’t have a favorite club that I definitely want to join. Ultimately, I have to feel comfortable there and it is also important to me that my family feels comfortable.

“But of course it’s my goal to play at the top. This is definitely the case here in Salzburg.