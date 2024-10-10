Arsenal target still not thinking about leaving his present club

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in signing Florian Wirtz at the end of this season.

The Bayer Leverkusen youngster is regarded as one of the best players in Germany and played a key role in helping his club win the Bundesliga unbeaten last season.

Top clubs around Europe view him as too talented to overlook. While clubs didn’t seriously pursue him last summer due to his stated desire to stay at Leverkusen, that could change next summer, with several teams, including Arsenal, reportedly plotting a move for him.

However, Arsenal will face competition from clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid for his signature.

According to Sport, the Spanish clubs might not be the only challenge for Arsenal. The bigger obstacle is that Wirtz has not yet decided to leave Leverkusen and remains convinced that staying at his current club is the best option for now.

Wirtz is in no rush to move, and by the end of this season, he may choose to spend another campaign at Leverkusen.

Wirtz is one of the best players in the Bundesliga, and at 21, he would feel he does not have to hurry about changing clubs.

