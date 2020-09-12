Arsenal target still wants out of his current club

Arsenal transfer target, Wilfried Zaha still hopes to join a big team, his manager, Roy Hodgson has conceded.

The Ivorian has been a long-term target of Arsenal and he is also a boyhood Gooner. Unai Emery was desperate to sign him last summer and Arsenal made an effort to land him.

But Palace didn’t accept their offer and they signed Nicolas Pepe instead. They, however, have remained linked with a move for him.

He had told Crystal Palace at the end of last season that he will wants to play for a big club again.

The Eagles want to keep him, but they know that he will be unhappy if he doesn’t get his wish.

Hodgson has now conceded that the attacker is hoping that one of his big-name suitors will make a move for him.

He was speaking after their first Premier League game of the season against Southampton, which they won by Zaha’s lone goal.

“Wilf [Zaha] showed a lot of composure to take the chance,” Hodgson said on Saturday following the victory over Southampton, as quoted by Goal. “He made it look easy.

“He thinks it would be nice if some club came in and paid the market price. Let’s see what transpires, for me hopefully nothing.

“I think he still hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us.”