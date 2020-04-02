Arsenal target surplus to requirements in Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has supposedly named as many as 12 players who will be available for transfer this summer, with Dani Ceballos amongst them.

The midfielder has spent the current campaign on loan with the club, and recently fought his way back into the first-team, and could well be high on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist this summer.

The 23 year-old currently has three years remaining on his contract with the Galacticos, having joined on an initial six-year deal back in 2017, but has struggled to nail down regular first-team action, and finds himself out of the managers plans in Spain.

Despite an injury to Ceballos, he has largely been a regular in the Arsenal team this term under both Emery and Arteta, and the former Real Betis star has already admitted that he wants to be a key player to the team that he plays for next season.

Another loan deal is possible according to reports, which may well prove perfect for us given that we are said to be given a limited transfer budget this summer.

A temporary deal, most likely with an option to buy (which was not included in the current deal), would most likely be favourable as we look to stretch our budget in the summer.

Aubameyang is linked with an exit which could well boost our budget, but his departure would likely lead to a replacement signing, which will cost of course.

There is still time for Ceballos to change his mind however, with clubs in La Liga also believed to be interested in his signature, but considering he decided against quitting the club in January, you would hope that he would be happy to extend his stay here beyond the summer.

Would the option to keep Ceballos on another loan seal his future with the club? Could his potential transfer fee be a stumbling block on a permanent move?

Patrick